California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of PulteGroup worth $27,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

