California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Snap-on worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Snap-on by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $223.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $137.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

