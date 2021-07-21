California State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.60 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Pool worth $26,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $452.51 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $478.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

