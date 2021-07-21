California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.21 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of SS&C Technologies worth $29,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.