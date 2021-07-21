California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.57 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $29,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Insiders sold 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

