California State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.16 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

