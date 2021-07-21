California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Healthpeak Properties worth $31,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 952,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $36.16.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

