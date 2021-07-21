California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Textron worth $26,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $668,214.58. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,740. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.42. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

