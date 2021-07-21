California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,797 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Raymond James worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.