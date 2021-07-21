Cameco (CCJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -278.95 and a beta of 1.01.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
