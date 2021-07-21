Cameco (CCJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -278.95 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

