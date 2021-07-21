Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter.
CCO stock opened at C$21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$26.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.83. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.43.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
