Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO stock opened at C$21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$26.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.83. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.31.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.