Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.62

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.94. Canaan shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 42,711 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 4.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,673,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

