Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$139.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 128,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,707. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

