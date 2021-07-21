Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 27,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,390,707 shares.The stock last traded at $103.84 and had previously closed at $102.30.

The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

