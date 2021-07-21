Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 638.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,688 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $71,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.15. 83,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.44.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

