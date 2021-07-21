Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$139.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$139.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.00.

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 542,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,667. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$131.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

