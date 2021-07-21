Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$139.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$139.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE CNR traded up C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 542,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,667. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$149.44. The firm has a market cap of C$93.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.