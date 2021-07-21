Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$91.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$71.78 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$321.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

