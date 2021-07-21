Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CP opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

