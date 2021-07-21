Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

CDUAF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

