Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.13.

CU stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.10. 109,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,374. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.17. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1369473 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

