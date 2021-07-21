Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.70. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$33.58, with a volume of 199,765 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

