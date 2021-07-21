Canfor (TSE:CFP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 115.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.83.

CFP stock traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.56. The company had a trading volume of 410,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,869. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$14.64 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

