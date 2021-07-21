Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KALV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09).

In related news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,175,561 shares of company stock worth $24,293,382. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

