Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGNU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,534. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

