Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $6.76 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $873,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $380,000. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $6,755,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,340. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

