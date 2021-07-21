Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900,000 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $117,000.

NASDAQ GIIXU traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 254,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,844. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

