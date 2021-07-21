Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.00. The stock had a trading volume of 169,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,221. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.15, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,985 shares of company stock worth $238,307,801 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

