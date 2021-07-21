Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $8.82 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. Omnicom Group makes up about 3.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. 46,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $48,320.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $6,725,694. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

