Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 3,308 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,050,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $548.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.59. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.00 and a 1 year high of $550.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,121,713.62. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $80,950,100. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.