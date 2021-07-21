Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000. Steel Dynamics comprises about 2.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 458,501 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $652,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 93.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,157. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

