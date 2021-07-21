Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 7,250 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 92.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 374.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 74,166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,180,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,860,000 after purchasing an additional 363,177 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $11,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $144.39. 3,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,804. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $87.08 and a one year high of $144.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.90.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

