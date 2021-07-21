Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,000. Service Co. International makes up 2.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Service Co. International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after buying an additional 214,074 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,094,000 after buying an additional 254,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after buying an additional 134,427 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after buying an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,321. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $8,050,967.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,626. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

