Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843,211 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $89,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,729,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.83. 32,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,636. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.68.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

