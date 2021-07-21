Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

CPXWF stock remained flat at $$31.52 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

