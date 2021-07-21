Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPX. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.11. 104,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,290. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$26.78 and a twelve month high of C$42.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.9095338 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

