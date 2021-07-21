Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.43 million and $234,670.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00817529 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.