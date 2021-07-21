Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.76. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 197,718 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of -2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative net margin of 74.67% and a negative return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

