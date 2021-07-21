Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.0791 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $2.02 million and $125,394.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00104234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00143363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,082.33 or 1.00007462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,488,820 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

