Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Purchases 25,000 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$73,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,640,692 shares in the company, valued at C$7,790,041.40.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.04. 636,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,383. The stock has a market capitalization of C$458.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.25. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.87.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

