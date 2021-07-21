Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$181.98. Cargojet shares last traded at C$180.01, with a volume of 81,582 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CJT. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$248.08.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$178.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.9059327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 449.53%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.