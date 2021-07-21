CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

CARG stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bin Zhou acquired 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,300,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 565,117 shares of company stock worth $26,022,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CarGurus by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

