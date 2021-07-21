Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CARR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,951,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $50.59.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,387,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

