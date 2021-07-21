Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CARR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,951,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $50.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,387,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
