Carrols Restaurant Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,246% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 379,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAST. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

