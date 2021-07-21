Carrols Restaurant Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,246% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.
Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 379,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on TAST. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.