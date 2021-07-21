Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Carvana worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,725 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $3,774,100.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,987.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,438 shares of company stock valued at $416,479,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $325.34 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.67.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.