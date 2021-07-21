Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $332.33

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $332.33 and last traded at $327.98, with a volume of 9621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.68 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.67.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $3,774,100.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,987.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,471,438 shares of company stock worth $416,479,336. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

