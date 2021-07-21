Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

CWST opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.57. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 233,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

