Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $646,200.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.73. 150,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.70. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $20,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $19,018,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.