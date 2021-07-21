Catex Token (CATT) Market Capitalization Hits $775,476.36

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $775,476.36 and approximately $1,927.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047537 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00813490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.