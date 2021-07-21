CBDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $89,278.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a market cap of $63,757.79 and $89,278.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.43 or 0.00804410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.